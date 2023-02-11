Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $61.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.