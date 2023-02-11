Shentu Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $70.68 million and $2.41 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,763,791 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

