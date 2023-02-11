Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 24,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,756. Shimano has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

