Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %
SHG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
