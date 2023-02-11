Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

SHG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.