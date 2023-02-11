Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Shiseido Trading Down 5.9 %

SSDOY traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

