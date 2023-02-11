Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.91 and its 200-day moving average is €55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

