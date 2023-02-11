Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.91 and its 200-day moving average is €55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.