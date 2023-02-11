Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declines By 71.6%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AWF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

