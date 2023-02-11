Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Rises By 100.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $19.49 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.