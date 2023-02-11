Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 58.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 450,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,177 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

