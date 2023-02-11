Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Increases By 89.7%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

NYSE BEDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

