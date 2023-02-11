Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Declines By 55.6%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Calbee Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$5.52 on Friday. Calbee has a 52 week low of C$4.27 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.63.
About Calbee
