Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Increases By 1,438.5%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OFSTF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 115,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,231. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carbon Streaming

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

