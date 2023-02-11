Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Declines By 54.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

