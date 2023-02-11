Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Declines By 54.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
