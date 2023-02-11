Short Interest in China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Rises By 200.0%

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.86. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$18.76 and a 52 week high of C$19.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.70 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers modern Chinese medicines in the form of soft capsules, granules, and injections, as well as TCM Formula Granules in various therapeutic areas, including cardio-cerebrovascular, anti-viral, orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology.

