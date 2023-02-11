Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Increases By 256.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock remained flat at $4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,496. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.