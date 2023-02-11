Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Rises By 2,209.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, an increase of 2,209.9% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. CLP has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.