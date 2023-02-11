Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Increases By 383.3%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Covalon Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS CVALF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.