Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 73.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVG remained flat at $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,530. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

