Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Expands By 141.8%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

