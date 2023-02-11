Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Increases By 400.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.