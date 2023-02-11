Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 59.6%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

