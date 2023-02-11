Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 59.6%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 15th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
