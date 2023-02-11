Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Expands By 140.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.
Shares of DALI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 7,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,636. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.
