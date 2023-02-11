Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 75.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 19,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,664. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
