Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 93.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

