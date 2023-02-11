Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 93.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.09.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
