Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Rises By 817.9%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 817.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 322,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 145,569 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 4,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 53.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at about $14,485,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

