Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Grows By 111.9%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,322. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.