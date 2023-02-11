Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 85.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HENOY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 246,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.57.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

