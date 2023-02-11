Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 310.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 181,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Iberdrola

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

