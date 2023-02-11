Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rises By 310.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 181,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
