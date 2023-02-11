Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 95.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,840. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

