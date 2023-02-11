Short Interest in Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Declines By 75.0%

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

IPSOF remained flat at $65.26 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Ipsos has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $65.26.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

