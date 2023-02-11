Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 3,070.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 3,070.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.08.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.