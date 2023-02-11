Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 3,070.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 3,070.6% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.