Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 76.5%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 31,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,878. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

