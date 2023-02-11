Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Drops By 61.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 11.9 %

OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 7,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,207. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.