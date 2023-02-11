Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Rises By 110.2%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCC remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

