Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Grows By 358.8%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 936.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.40 ($12.26) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
