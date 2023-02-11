Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Drops By 86.6%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Minco Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, which objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

