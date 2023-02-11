Short Interest in MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 53.8%

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About MINEBEA MITSUMI
