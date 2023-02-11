Short Interest in MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 53.8%

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

