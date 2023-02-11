Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Expands By 44.3%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,494,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 5,888,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,470.5 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 6,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.52.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
