Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Expands By 44.3%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,494,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 5,888,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42,470.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 6,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.