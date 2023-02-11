Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 50.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of MTSFY stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.
About Mitsui Fudosan
