Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Rises By 645.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 645.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 2.3 %

MSLOY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 3,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

