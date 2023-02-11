Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Rises By 597.2%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 597.2% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MJ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MJNE remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,054. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

