Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Declines By 87.7%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
Shares of NGTF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About Nightfood
