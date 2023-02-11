Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Declines By 87.7%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

Shares of NGTF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Nightfood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

