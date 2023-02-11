Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Expands By 71.1%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,187.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $75.47 on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

