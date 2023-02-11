Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 92.4%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OCLN remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,351. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 282.97%.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

