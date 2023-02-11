Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Drops By 99.3%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 16,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

