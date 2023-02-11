Short Interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Expands By 264.0%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Trading Up 22.5 %

NASDAQ PAVMZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,509. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

