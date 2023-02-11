Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Decreases By 98.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFODF remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

