Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 80.5%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PGZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
