Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 80.5%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

