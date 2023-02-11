Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Expands By 715.4%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

OTCMKTS PURE remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a negative net margin of 206.26%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PURE Bioscience

About PURE Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PURE Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

