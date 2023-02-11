Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Grows By 90.4%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,860,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.